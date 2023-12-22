Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Mom devastated after no charges filed in connection to 3-year-old daughters death (Source: WXIX)
By Courtney King and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her daughter’s death in October.

Jill Humphries had left her daughter, Kenna, with her niece to babysit while she went to work.

Kenna had gotten away from her babysitter and hours later was found in a septic tank, Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said. Hertel said it appeared Kenna moved the lid and either fell or climbed into the tank.

Humphries said she was at work when she received a frantic call from her sister.

“She was hysterical,” Humphries said. “She said there’s something wrong with Kenna, she’s not moving. They’re doing CPR.”

Emergency crews tried to revive her but could not.

Authorities said there were no signs of criminal conduct or injury to Kenna and her death was ruled an accident. However, Humphries wanted her niece charged in her daughter’s death.

“I want justice,” Humphries said. “I don’t feel like any justice has been served. She neglected my child and my child ended up dead in a septic tank.”

Hertel said he feels for Humphries and the loss she’s suffered.

“My heart goes out to her, but there are some situations that are terrible accidents,” Hertel said in an email to WXIX.

Humphries is considering a civil suit but said she still wants criminal charges filed.

She said her family won’t be celebrating Christmas due to Kenna’s death as well as the death of her sister two days later.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home

Latest News

A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an...
Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband
(Source: CNN, WMTW, KEYT, WBFF)
Holiday travel delays minimal despite wet weather
Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety...
Opposing red flag law proposals ‘unlikely’ to move in Missouri legislature, leader says
A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are...
‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect