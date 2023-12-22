More growth and businesses are set to call the West Side of Marion home

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple new franchises are calling Marion home.

Recently, Olive Garden opened up and on Saturday, December 23, Chipotle will also open it’s doors.

The growing will continue. City leaders just announced Dunkin, Raising Canes and Chick-Fil-A will also open shops on the west side of the city.

Leaders from the city of Marion, including Marion’s PIO, Rachel Stroud, say all of these national chains notice the growth Marion is having and want to be apart of it..

“We don’t really go out and seek businesses or solicit them to come to the city, we try to make ourselves as business friendly and welcoming and inviting and giving them a reason to be here as we possibly can,” said Stroud. “But they chose to come here, they chose to invest here, they chose to build here and we’re going to be reaping the benefits of that by our people having places to work and places to earn some money and more places to eat.”

Marion residents say they are excited about the growth that’s happening and can’t wait to see what the future holds on the west side of town, including resident Alonzo Waheed..

“If it’s here it’s better, more money around this area. People are tired of going to other places,” said Waheed. “I mean you’ve got to go to St. Louis, Paducah to get Chick-Fil-A, why not bring it here? We have the people willing to spend the money and if people are going to invest into it in this area, creating more jobs and what not, bring it here might as well.”

Fellow Marion resident Luke O’Neill said he’s excited for these national brands who have never called this area home to finally be here.

“The growth on the west side of Marion has been awesome to see, we have a lot of new places coming,” said O’Neill. “We have a lot of new places to eat, a lot of places that we haven’t seen here in southern Illinois ever. So, it’s really exciting to see these national chains wanting to come to Marion and be a part of the growth that’s happening.”

Construction crews have already begun site work on the future home of both Chick-Fil-a and Raising Canes, as well as the previously approved Dunkin Donuts location.

City leaders hope to continue to develop this area with more economic opportunities for those who live, work and visit Marion. Along with bringing more jobs to the area.

