License plates to stay with Kentucky drivers beginning in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Building on the state’s plans to migrate from an outdated vehicle registration database to a modern, more efficient system beginning in January, Kentuckians will now keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership.

Considered a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians, this is a change from the current practice where plates were linked to the vehicle.

Kentuckians will now retain both unexpired registration and the license plate when transferring ownership. Owners of specialty license plates, such as nonprofit and military plates, will save money by no longer paying for a standard license plate to go with the transferred vehicle and paying to place their specialty plate on the new vehicle.

Once the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System is available statewide in mid-January, when a vehicle is transferred with unexpired registration, the plate is retained by the seller. Additionally, the seller gains the ability to apply the plate and unexpired registration to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

Kentuckians are reminded that the full launch to KAVIS is slated to begin around early January, which means vehicle and boat related services will be temporarily paused at county clerk offices. This will mainly impact anyone who plans to sell, buy or renew a vehicle in Kentucky in January. This system change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

Vehicle and boat registration renewals, vehicle and boat titling and transfers, disabled parking permit issuance and license plate issuance will be unavailable during the migration. Vehicle owners due to renew in December are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures.

Online vehicle registration renewal : Unavailable starting December 28. Online renewal will be restored the week of January 8, 2024. Visit : Unavailable starting December 28. Online renewal will be restored the week of January 8, 2024. Visit drive.ky.gov for updates.

County Clerk Offices: Motor vehicle and vessel-related services, including issuance of disabled placards, will be unavailable as early as Friday, December 29. All offices will pause services starting January 1, 2024 and gradually resume services the week of January 8, 2024. Some offices will choose to close to the public during this time while others may be open to perform services not related to vehicles or boats.

