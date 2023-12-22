Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

License plates to stay with Kentucky drivers beginning in 2024

Considered a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians, this is a...
Considered a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians, this is a change from the current practice where plates were linked to the vehicle(MGN Online)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Building on the state’s plans to migrate from an outdated vehicle registration database to a modern, more efficient system beginning in January, Kentuckians will now keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership.

Considered a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians, this is a change from the current practice where plates were linked to the vehicle.

Kentuckians will now retain both unexpired registration and the license plate when transferring ownership. Owners of specialty license plates, such as nonprofit and military plates, will save money by no longer paying for a standard license plate to go with the transferred vehicle and paying to place their specialty plate on the new vehicle.

Once the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System is available statewide in mid-January, when a vehicle is transferred with unexpired registration, the plate is retained by the seller. Additionally, the seller gains the ability to apply the plate and unexpired registration to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

Kentuckians are reminded that the full launch to KAVIS is slated to begin around early January, which means vehicle and boat related services will be temporarily paused at county clerk offices. This will mainly impact anyone who plans to sell, buy or renew a vehicle in Kentucky in January. This system change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

Vehicle and boat registration renewals, vehicle and boat titling and transfers, disabled parking permit issuance and license plate issuance will be unavailable during the migration. Vehicle owners due to renew in December are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures.

  • Online vehicle registration renewal: Unavailable starting December 28. Online renewal will be restored the week of January 8, 2024. Visit drive.ky.gov for updates.
  • County Clerk Offices: Motor vehicle and vessel-related services, including issuance of disabled placards, will be unavailable as early as Friday, December 29. All offices will pause services starting January 1, 2024 and gradually resume services the week of January 8, 2024. Some offices will choose to close to the public during this time while others may be open to perform services not related to vehicles or boats.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled its search for a missing man after the...
Sheriff’s dept. cancels search for missing Pope Co. man
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Gov. Beshear provided an update on health care access for community and technical college...
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on December 21
Donations are sorted and distributed to families in Southeast Missouri.
SEMO Toys for Tots distributes gifts
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the West Side of Marion home
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex