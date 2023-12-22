Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on December 21

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, December 21.

Gov. Beshear provided an update on economic development; health care access for community and technical college students; the formation of the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force; the rollout of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System; Kentucky State Police’s annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive; and his Forward, Together budget proposal.

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear announced 46 site and building development projects in 45 counties have moved ahead to the due diligence stage for review in the second round of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, with $68.8M available to support the projects. The Cabinet for Economic Development initiative provides funding for local communities to further investments in site and building upgrades to support future, well-paying jobs and economic growth across Kentucky.

Health Care Access for Community and Technical College Students

Gov. Beshear announced a partnership with Kentucky Community & Technical College System that places onsite experts at their 16 colleges full-time to help students apply for health coverage, food and child care assistance programs. These experts, known as “kynectors,” are available to help the more than 100,000 students enrolled in KCTCS to find quality, affordable health coverage and other benefits. This assistance is at no cost to the students.

The kynectors are stationed in offices on campus 40 hours per week to accommodate student schedules and ensure availability. They are being introduced at student orientations as well as to faculty, advisors and success coaches who often refer students for basic needs supports.

The Governor also reminded Kentuckians that the open enrollment deadline to sign up for health care coverage through kynect is Jan. 16. Visit kynect.ky.gov or call 855-459-6328 for more information.

Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force

Gov. Beshear announced the formation of the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force as a part of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives. The initial task force will have 18 members, including public officials as well as religious and community leaders. In addition, the police chiefs of Lexington and Louisville will be ex-officio members. The members will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive review of the state of antisemitism in the commonwealth, assessing Holocaust education in Kentucky and advising on training programs for law enforcement relating to hate crimes.

Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System Rollout

The Governor reminded Kentuckians that the final phase of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System, or KAVIS, will be rolled out in January to replace an outdated system. On January 1, 2024, county clerk offices will not be able to process vehicle and boat registrations, transfer titles or issue license plates and disabled placards.

Starting January 8, batches of county clerks will resume services each day. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the entire state to be back up and running by the end of the week. Online vehicle registration will also be unavailable. The change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

With the rollout of the new system, records will be linked to customers instead of vehicles. This means that Kentuckians will keep their license plates, and all plate owners can now carry over their remaining registration lifespan to a new vehicle. More information is available at drive.ky.gov.

Cram the Cruiser

Gov. Beshear announced that this year, the Kentucky State Police collected 162,047 pounds of food from the annual statewide “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. The initiative, hosted by all 16 KSP posts, aims to collect essential food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need. Troopers accepted donations from Kentuckians at grocery and retail stores, as well as local post locations.

Forward, Together Budget Proposal

On Monday, December 18, the Governor unveiled his Forward, Together budget proposal, which prioritizes public education and families by funding the largest single pay raise for public school educators and staff in 40 years, fully funding universal pre-K and providing support for child care providers.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Gov. Beshear named Santa Claus, along with everyone else working to make Christmas special this year, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

“This is the time of year when we lift up our friends, families and neighbors with the spirit of giving,” said Gov. Beshear. “For this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star, we wanted to recognize someone who truly embodies the spirit of giving: Santa. Santa brings so much joy to our kids across the commonwealth, not just with gifts but with hope, kindness and a little bit of magic.”

