Former Dunklin County jailer behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Dunklin County jailer is behind bars after allegedly delivering contraband to an inmate in exchange for money.

On Thursday, December 21, Melissa Cade admitted to taking contraband into the jail 10 to 15 times since September, according to court documents.

Cade reportedly told investigators she made $100 per delivery and one time made $400.

Cade told authorities she was having money problems and “she wanted better for her kids than she had as a child,” according to a probable cause statement.

The investigation started Monday, December 18, after Sheriff Bob Holder received a letter from an inmate describing the delivery arrangement.

The letter named Cade and the inmate with which she made the agreement.

The inmate told investigators Cade approached him about earning extra money.

On Thursday, December 21, authorities intercepted a delivery of two vape devices, jogging pants and a $100 bill on the jail parking lot.

Cade is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Her employment at the jail has since been terminated, according to Sheriff Holder.

