First Alert Investigation: Cape Co. sisters speak publicly about mother’s mental health struggles as they question Coroner’s investigation into her death

The latest family to reach out to me as part of my First Alert Investigation into the Cape Girardeau County Coroner made the tough decision to speak publicly about their mother’s mental health struggles as they question as they question how the Cape Girardeau County Coroner is handling the investigation into her death.

“It’s a very private thing. I never wanted anything about my mom’s mental health stuff to be plastered all over,” Brandi Ray explains. “I don’t feel like anybody really wants everything to be out publicly open. But we knew what her history was. And it’s why I told them everything from the beginning. We just want the truth.”

Ray and her younger sister, Victoria Restituyo, recently spoke to me about the sudden loss of their mother, 61-year-old Anita Zimmerman.

“My mom was a lover of music”, Restituyo said. “She used to play piano and sing. That was one of the greatest loves of her life. Outside of her family. And grandchildren.”

Ray and Victoria Restituyo also knew their mom struggled both physically and mentally. She fought respiratory issues and needed a walker to get around. She battled drug and alcohol abuse. There were past suicide attempts.

“Even though she did have some mental health problems and issues in her life, she was a human being”, Ray said. “And she deserved just as much respect as the next person. And I feel like us as the family deserve respect regardless of anything she did to find out the truth. And that’s all we’re asking for is just what really happened.”

The sisters want to know what caused their mother’s death. And they question the actions of Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan in providing those answers.

This Cape Girardeau Police report details the discovery of Anita Zimmerman’s body in her Cape Girardeau home the afternoon of December 10, 2023.

Brandi Ray arrived with her husband and a Cape officer told her an evidence technician was still working inside. Police photos show pill bottles and loose pills on the table near the couch where an officer found Zimmerman’s body.

“And so, in that moment, I told him, I said I want to make sure you have all the facts and information here,” Ray says of her talk with the officer at the scene. “And she does have a history of some mental illness. And she has tried to attempt suicide in the past on different occasions.”

Ray next spoke to Coroner Jordan.

“He told me he was very sorry for my loss. I briefed him on everything I had told police about her whole history. We discussed what they had found right there. That there was still alcohol there. And he told me, with my husband present and my grandmother present, that he was going to list the causes as natural preliminary. And that he would run a toxicology screen on her. And see if we found anything.”

Victoria Restituyo tells me she also brought up their mom’s history with the coroner.

“When I got there, I didn’t know what discussions had taken place prior. So my number one question was--could this have been a suicide? Because she’d had attempts before.”

Did you tell him that directly?

“Mmhmm.”

She also describes what she saw in the home.

“They had picked up the pills already. I was told they were there. But they still had the alcohol on the table. There was a cup filled with vodka, we found out. And we found an empty container of vodka, as well as another one that wasn’t empty.”

According to this police report, a Cape Girardeau officer briefed Jordan outside Zimmerman’s home about the facts of the incident and the coroner advised the officer it sounded like a natural death. The report indicates the conversation happened before the coroner entered the home, examined Zimmerman’s body, or looked for any possible evidence himself at the scene.

The sisters say they did not have any other contact with Coroner Jordan until the morning of December 19. That’s when Victoria called to check on the toxicology report Jordan reportedly discussed with police and the family back on December 10.

“I called him Tuesday morning. And asked him what the status was on the toxicology report for my mother. And he said he wasn’t doing one. And I said, well it was discussed at the scene that we were going to have one done. And he said no. That never happened. And he was just very short with me. There was no discussion. He was flat out--it’s not happening.”

“It was very upsetting”, Ray tells me. “As a former healthcare professional myself, I hold myself to a certain standard. And I cannot believe that what he told me was going to be taking place was not what he was doing. And that he basically accused us of lying. I have no reason to lie in this situation.”

When I first reported on this case, I highlighted a portion of the report where Coroner Wavis Jordan made a comment regarding how he planned to document Anita Zimmerman’s death.

I learned during this interview he made that statement directly to Brandi Ray.

She read the statement back to me quoted by police in their report.

" ‘Wavis advised them he was going to document this incident as a heart attack just for paperwork purposes because suicide is a sensitive subject.’

And I told him that I understand suicide is a very sensitive subject. But that’s why I had brought it to his attention that it could be a possibility.

It doesn’t change the outcome. It doesn’t change how we feel about our mom or anything like that. And I understand how for some people that could be devastating. But we knew what her history was. And it’s why I told them everything from the beginning. We just want the truth.”

And that’s these sisters decided to speak out, and make public such a private part of their family’s history.

“We’re all a part of this community”, Restituyo says. “And I don’t want anybody else at all to have to go through this. Or to be left with unanswered questions. Or to feel like their family member didn’t matter.”

I learned late Thursday afternoon, there will be a toxicology report done on Anita Zimmerman even if her family has to pay for it.

Brandi Ray tells me it’s her understanding the funeral home is in communication with Coroner Jordan to have a blood sample sent off for testing, and the family will be notified when it comes back.

We once again reached out to Coroner Jordan. I spoke to him directly about this report.

We are waiting for his response.

