Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Friday Forecast

A little rain today....very mild holiday weekend ahead!
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/22.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds and scattered light rain showers will move through the region today through tonight, but the heaviest rains will wait for Sunday night into Monday. For today and tonight a weakening weather system will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers or sprinkles at times. The best chance of any measurable today will be over SE MO and SW IL, with more sunshine likely over W Kentucky and NW Tennessee. Highs will be about 54 to 59, with the mildest temps in the Southeast.

The weekend proper is looking mainly dry, mild and more humid. It looks like we’ll ridge out enough Saturday and Saturday night to keep things mainly dry, but by late Sunday a stronger trough will approach from the west. Rain will become likely Sunday night into Monday…and could become heavy at times. Thunderstorms also look possible, but the severe threat looks relatively low at this time. Behind this system we’ll get into a mainly dry and much cooler pattern for the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting
A body was found during the search for a missing Pope County man, according to the sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s dept. cancels search for missing Pope Co. man

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 12/22.
First Alert 5am forecast 12/22
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/22.
First Alert 6am forecast 12/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild temperatures and increasing rain chances for the holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/21/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/21/23