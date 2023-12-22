First Alert Friday Forecast

Clouds and scattered light rain showers will move through the region today through tonight, but the heaviest rains will wait for Sunday night into Monday. For today and tonight a weakening weather system will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers or sprinkles at times. The best chance of any measurable today will be over SE MO and SW IL, with more sunshine likely over W Kentucky and NW Tennessee. Highs will be about 54 to 59, with the mildest temps in the Southeast.

The weekend proper is looking mainly dry, mild and more humid. It looks like we’ll ridge out enough Saturday and Saturday night to keep things mainly dry, but by late Sunday a stronger trough will approach from the west. Rain will become likely Sunday night into Monday…and could become heavy at times. Thunderstorms also look possible, but the severe threat looks relatively low at this time. Behind this system we’ll get into a mainly dry and much cooler pattern for the remainder of next week.

