Experts give advice on holiday travel

Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday weekend. We have some advice from experts if you or your loved ones are hitting the road for Christmas.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday weekend. Due to this, experts give advice if you or your loved ones are hitting the road for Christmas.

“AAA is forecasting more than 103 million Americans to take road trips for the year end holiday,” said Nick Chaberria, AAA Spokesperson.

Chaberria said that’s up about 2% from last year. And for those hitting the road, he recommends getting an early start.

“If you can avoid some of those major metro areas where we typically see a high volume of congestion avoid those areas around the early afternoon to early evening hours that’s going to save you some time on the road and hopefully avoid a headache in traffic as well,” said Chaberria.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to open lanes in work zones where possible during the busy travel weekend.

But officials are urging drivers to pay attention to changing conditions. As for travel expenses, gas prices are slowly rising.

“The average gas price over the last five years around Christmas time, drivers will be likely paying about 20-30 cents more than that on both the Illinois and Missouri sides,” said Chaberria.

While snowy weather doesn’t look to play a factor in the Heartland, Chaberria said travelers should make sure there vehicles are ready for the rain.

“It’s a great reminder make sure your wiper blades are working and they have enough life left in them before you hit the road,” said Chaberria.

According to AAA, the busiest end-of-the-year travels days are December 23 and December 28.

They are also expecting 7.5 million people taking flights between Christmas and New Year’s.

