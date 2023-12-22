Doniphan woman turns loss into remembrance

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The word “Ruby” has many definitions.

It can mean a color or a gem, but for one woman in southeast Missouri it means a whole lot more.

“My mother....I get emotional,” Lori Scott said as she remembered the moment her mother Ruby passed away.

“She went in for a planned heart surgery and she never woke up,” said Scott.

She’d then lose her father years later.

“It’s been very devastating for our family,” said Scott.

Lori’s side of the family is originally from Indiana and she’d later move to her husband’s home town Doniphan, Missouri.

Flashback to 2017 in Ripley County.

The city of Doniphan seeing historic flooding.

People experiencing this flood said, “It’s absolutely unbelievable, 35 years of my ministry is sitting down there in the waters.”

Another one added, “You gonna go to work the next day or have a business the next day, you don’t know.”

Another in shock, “It was surreal, it was a moment of wow...”

Witnessing the aftermath, Lori and her husband would feel a call to take action.

“There wasn’t much here and we saw these buildings and thought you know, maybe we can bring these buildings back to life,” said Scott.

Video of a building shows water almost to the roof. This very same building would become her next project.

Soon enough Ruby’s memory would be brought to life through the name of her store, “Ruby’s Antiques & More.”

“I’ve had people come in here and say, oh where does Ruby live I haven’t seen her in a long time and I say oh she’s never been here and they say we’ve seen people that look just like her, and I say well if that person walks in here I’m probably going to pass out,” said Scott.

Naming the store made perfect sense.

“She loved stuff, we still have her home and it still has her stuff as it sits, I mean there’s a few things we’ve moved but it still sits,” said Scott.

Her family also buys and sells estates.

“We buy estates, every estate I’ve purchased I’ve found something that says Ruby or the color Ruby, I could say every estate there has been one thing named Ruby,” said Scott.

In a way, “I think she’s with us, I think she’s with us.”

Lori told me a recent memory about her husband buying her a car.

“I got my owners manual out, and the color of my car is Ruby Red,” said Scott.

While the name Ruby continues to find it’s way back to Lori, so do the customers.

Simply put, this small city has a big heart for her mother.

“You would think she was from here, just the way people say how beautiful she is and her smile and her eyes, she just makes the place feel warm,” said Scott.

You’ve seen and read how the word and name Ruby follows Lori around. Well, about halfway through the story, there’s some music. When I was browsing the music catalog one of the songs I chose unknowingly was titled, “Ruby Red.”

