Delta wins Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Show Me Center
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta Girls Basketball team won the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic 53-46 over Saxony Lutheran in the Title game on Thursday night, December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Other final scores included:
- 3rd Place
- Jackson-52
- St Vincent-31
- 5th Place
- Scott City-38
- Cape Central-36
- NCAA Women’s Basketball
- Evansville-44
- SEMO-74
- NCAA Men’s Basketball
- SEMO-64
- Illinois State-85
