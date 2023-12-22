Heartland Votes
Delta wins Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Show Me Center

Delta vs Saxony Lutheran at the Show Me Center
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta Girls Basketball team won the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic 53-46 over Saxony Lutheran in the Title game on Thursday night, December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Other final scores included:

  • 3rd Place
    • Jackson-52
    • St Vincent-31
  • 5th Place
    • Scott City-38
    • Cape Central-36
  • NCAA Women’s Basketball
    • Evansville-44
    • SEMO-74
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball
    • SEMO-64
    • Illinois State-85

