Delta wins Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta Girls Basketball team won the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic 53-46 over Saxony Lutheran in the Title game on Thursday night, December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Other final scores included:

3rd Place Jackson-52 St Vincent-31

5th Place Scott City-38 Cape Central-36

NCAA Women’s Basketball Evansville-44 SEMO-74

NCAA Men’s Basketball SEMO-64 Illinois State-85



