Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home

Latest News

Local last-minute holiday shoppers pack the stores
Local last-minute holiday shoppers pack the stores
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday weekend. Due to this, experts give...
Experts give advice on holiday travel