Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A 75-year-old woman is celebrating 53 years at McDonald’s

It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman. (Source: WPTV/BARBARA CRAMER/MCDONALD'S/CNN)
By WPTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - It’s a celebration of service this holiday season.

In Fort Pierce in southeast Florida, a 75-year-old woman who’s been working at McDonald’s marked a huge milestone.

She’s being called a “McLegend.”

Barbara Cramer, a one-of-a-kind treasure on the Treasure Coast, has worked at local McDonald’s locations for 53 years.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family. We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you,” said Ricky Wade, a Fort Pierce McDonald’s owner.

Cramer showed her love for those that make this restaurant run. She said it means “everything. Sorry. I just love it here.”

Cramer said she started here in 1970.

“I just applied for the school board, and then the next day, I applied here at this store, and they called me first. So I came here, and I winded up, you know, working my way up.”

She’s seen so much change, in the prices and “old registers where you had to punch in the total and you had to hit the bar to get the cash register out,” Cramer said.

Cramer said she never thought of working anywhere else.

And as she reflects on the past, she has no plans to fully retire anytime soon.

Cramer calls herself “semi-retired,” working at the Fort Pierce McDonald’s and other locations part time.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work
Police are looking for this Infiniti Q60 in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, Dec....
New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting
A body found on Thursday, December 21 has been identified as a man reported missing in Pope...
Body found during search identified as missing Pope Co. man
Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Sounds of the Season.
Sounds of the Season 2023
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says
Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety...
Opposing red flag law proposals ‘unlikely’ to move in Missouri legislature, leader says