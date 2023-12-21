Heartland Votes
Woman facing charges, accused of leaving children home alone while she was at work

A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she...
A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she was at work.(MGN)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman faces charges after police say she left her children home alone while she was at work.

Quentasia Wooden is charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to online court records.

According to a probable cause statement, Wooden initially told police she had a babysitter, but later stated there was no babysitter and the children had been staying home by themselves while she worked for three weeks.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, December 20, Portageville police were called to a home on the 900 block of DeLisle Avenue to check on four kids between 2 and 6-years-old who were reportedly left home alone.

Police say four children were found in the home, including two that were in a room with the door wedged shut by a chair “to keep them in the room,” according to the probable cause statement.

According to police, multiple dangerous items were found within reach of the children and one of them was playing with a taser.

The children were taken to Wooden’s sister and there is reportedly an open case on Wooden from child services from “a few months ago.”

Wooden was arrested and released.

She’s scheduled to be in court on January 22.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

