What to know before heading out of town this holiday weekend

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas is just a few days away, and if you are one of the millions of people going “over the river and through the woods” for the holiday--your home could be a target for burglars.

According to a study conducted last year, there were 83,000 burglaries during the holiday period in 2021. Nearly 5,000 of those break-ins happened either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

That is why police departments throughout the Heartland are offering to keep a closer eye on people’s houses while they are out of town for the holidays.

The Caruthersville Police Department tells us that residents can call the department and let them know what days they plan to be gone, and officers will check up on their homes and increase burglary patrol in the area.

For those who don’t have live in Caruthersville, Assistant Chief of Police Terry Privett has these tips to prevent burglars from stopping by your home.

“Keep your home well lit, have a trusted neighbor or family member retrieve any mail or packages so it’s not stacked up,” Privett said. “It’s always a good idea to keep your blinds closed so any valuables aren’t visible from the outside.”

Privett also warns against posting vacation pictures on social media while you are out of town.

