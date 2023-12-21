UTM Football releases list of signees for 2024

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the Football program’s 2024 signing class.

Take a look at the positional breakdown of the UTM Football early signees for 2024.

Defensive Back

Lanard Harris/Baton Rouge, La./Coffeyville CC

Robert Johnson/Memphis, Tenn./North Texas

Outside Linebacker

Anthony Little/Waldorf, Md./JP Collegiate

Aidan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.

Linebacker

Ethan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.

Lamar Smith/Miami, Fla./Miami Central H.S.

Offensive Line

Andrew Smithberger/Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.

Riley Turner/Tuscaloosa, Ala./American Christian Academy

Wide Receiver

Scottie Alexander/Collierville, Tenn./Tulsa

Running Back

Patrick Smith/Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Vanderbilt

Safety

LeBron Morgan/Atlanta, Ga./Highland CC

