UTM Football releases list of signees for 2024
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the Football program’s 2024 signing class.
Take a look at the positional breakdown of the UTM Football early signees for 2024.
Defensive Back
- Lanard Harris/Baton Rouge, La./Coffeyville CC
- Robert Johnson/Memphis, Tenn./North Texas
Outside Linebacker
- Anthony Little/Waldorf, Md./JP Collegiate
- Aidan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.
Linebacker
- Ethan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.
- Lamar Smith/Miami, Fla./Miami Central H.S.
Offensive Line
- Andrew Smithberger/Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.
- Riley Turner/Tuscaloosa, Ala./American Christian Academy
Wide Receiver
- Scottie Alexander/Collierville, Tenn./Tulsa
Running Back
- Patrick Smith/Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Vanderbilt
Safety
- LeBron Morgan/Atlanta, Ga./Highland CC
