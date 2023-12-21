Heartland Votes
UTM Football releases list of signees for 2024

University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the Football program's 2024 signing class.
University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the Football program’s 2024 signing class. (Source: UT Martin)
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the Football program’s 2024 signing class.

Take a look at the positional breakdown of the UTM Football early signees for 2024.

Defensive Back

  • Lanard Harris/Baton Rouge, La./Coffeyville CC
  • Robert Johnson/Memphis, Tenn./North Texas

Outside Linebacker

  • Anthony Little/Waldorf, Md./JP Collegiate
  • Aidan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.

Linebacker

  • Ethan Maddox/Dallas, Ga./North Paulding H.S.
  • Lamar Smith/Miami, Fla./Miami Central H.S.

Offensive Line

  • Andrew Smithberger/Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.
  • Riley Turner/Tuscaloosa, Ala./American Christian Academy

Wide Receiver

  • Scottie Alexander/Collierville, Tenn./Tulsa

Running Back

  • Patrick Smith/Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Vanderbilt

Safety

  • LeBron Morgan/Atlanta, Ga./Highland CC

