Tractor Supply to host grand opening of Cape Girardeau store

On Wednesday, December 20, Tractor Supply Company announced the completion of the remodel of...
On Wednesday, December 20, Tractor Supply Company announced the completion of the remodel of its Cape Girardeau store location.(WDAM)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, December 20, Tractor Supply Company announced the completion of the remodel of its Cape Girardeau store location.

Tractor Supply will host a grand opening event on Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the remodel celebration. The company acquired the store, previously Orscheln Farm & Home, in October 2022.

The public is invited to attend. There will be giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays and an opportunity for a free bag of animal feed.

Customers can bring an empty feed bag from a competitor to the new Cape Girardeau Tractor Supply and receive one comparable bag of Purina, DuMOR or Producer’s Pride feed for free--limit one free bag of feed per customer.

Tractor Supply notes that competitor bags must be comparable in price, determined at the discretion of TSC Team Member. This offer excludes pet food and is not available for rainchecks. It is only valid only at this location.

The store will also hold a special grand opening sale from Wednesday, Jan. 3 to Sunday, Jan. 7.

The recently renovated store will have the latest in-store technology, an expanded selection of popular national brands, new services to make shopping more convenient as well as the Neighbor’s Club loyalty program.

In store, customers will see the familiar faces that have served the community for years: Orscheln Farm & Home Team Members have officially joined the Tractor Supply family.

For more information about the Cape Girardeau Tractor Supply store, click here.

