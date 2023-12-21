Heartland Votes
St. Francois County 911 dispatch director weighs in on merge with Perry County

The St. Francois 911 dispatch director weighs in on the future of emergency calls in Perry County
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PARK HILLS, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County officials announced they are moving forward with their plan to outsource 911 dispatch services earlier this week.

Perry County currently operates dispatch centers out of the Sheriff’s Department and the Perryville Police Department, but soon a merger with St. Francois County 911 will change that.

“We are our own government entity just to do 911 call handling,” said St. Francois County 911 director Alan Wells.

Soon, St. Francois County 911 operators will do the call handling for Perry County residents as well.

“Perry County is looking into the merger with us to one do 100% of the call taking on 911 as well as radio dispatch for their police fire medical and sheriff,” said Wells.

Wells said the main advantage of a merge like this is saving money.

“Funding primarily, the cost , by sharing the systems and sharing personal it reduces the overhead and the cost for everybody,” said Wells.

Perry County officials agree with that sentiment, citing cost as a main reason for the merge in a press release earlier this week.

When Perry County officials first brought up the idea of outsourcing dispatch back in October, they were met with some backlash.

Some felt dispatchers should be familiar with the area they are serving. Wells said advances in technology make this less of an issue.

“It always helps to have a local knowledge base that is certain but it’s easy to locate the signal today, much easier than it was years ago,” said Wells.

Wells said while the transition will come with challenges, they’re looking forward to serving new communities.

“We are excited to work with Perry County if that’s the decision they take, we think we can make it happen, will it be seamless probably not,” said Wells.

Perry County’s presiding commissioner said the merge should be complete by the end of 2024.

