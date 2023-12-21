SLMPD says officer in Bar:PM crash was adjusting radio before collision, officers were not tested for intoxication

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police provided some additional information about what led to two officers crashing into a south city bar, though the department is still not releasing body camera video of the incident.

The crash, which happened just after midnight on Monday, destroyed the front of Bar:PM, a popular bar in the LGBTQ community. One of the bar’s co-owners, Chad Morris, was arrested after the crash, accused of shoving one of the officers responding to the incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had issued written accounts of both the crash and the arrest. Despite criticism from the bar’s owners and attorney, who questioned the report, SLMPD had not addressed the incident on camera until the department’s weekly briefing on Wednesday.

During the briefing, Lt. Col. Renee Kriesmann said the officer driving had been adjusting the radio in the car, then swerved to avoid hitting a parked car.

“We want to assure the owners of the bar and the community that every aspect of this incident is being thoroughly investigated,” Kriesmann said.

Kriesmann said the black box on the cruiser had indicated that the vehicle was traveling just under 40 mph. She said after the crash, officers expressed remorse to the owners of Bar:PM, who also live in the building.

Kriesmann said the two officers were not tested for intoxication, however.

“We didn’t do a toxicology report,” she said. “There’s no indication that there was any reason to do it. It didn’t fit within the administrative rug, which includes critical incidents.”

Kriesmann also said the cruiser involved in the crash was an older vehicle that did not have a dashboard camera installed and that SLMPD would not release body camera video of the interactions with owners that followed.

Javad Khazaeli, the attorney for Morris and Pence, questioned the investigation into the crash, as well as the actions of the responding officers.

First Alert 4 obtained exclusive broadcast rights to a video taken by a witness to the arrest. The video showed officers questioning Pence and requesting identification. Pence became agitated, and police handcuffed him.

The video shows officers walking Pence toward a nearby gated alley, then Morris following them, shouting. It shows officers trying to open the gate. At one point, an officer stumbles back, though it’s not clear from the witness video whether he was pushed.

Eventually, officers were able to open the gate. The video then shows police leading out Morris in handcuffs, his face bruised and shirt torn.

Khazaeli claimed the video showed some inaccuracies within the initial written police report, namely the timing of when Morris allegedly pushed an officer.

Regardless, he said SLMPD officers acted aggressively toward his clients, intimidating them. He said that officers escalated tensions after the crash by detaining Pence.

“This is a victim of property damage and they’re handcuffing him instantly,” Khazaeli said. “Officers should have acted professionally. That didn’t happen.”

Wednesday night Khazaeli tweeted additional video that appears to show the SLMPD cruiser running a red light moments before swerving into the bar.

Oh boy. Today, police announced that they did not give a breathalyzer exam to the St. Louis police officer who crashed into my clients bar bc other officers determined he was not impaired. Well here video of him running a red light seconds before he crashed into Bar:PM 1 pic.twitter.com/Xu79LIWlPO — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) December 21, 2023

He also questioned why police would not release body camera video of the incident.

“They should release everything,” he said. “We should have true transparency about why officers are showing up at a scene and immediately ramping up into an aggressive manner.”

