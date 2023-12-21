Site and building development projects move ahead in Kentucky Product Development Initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 46 site and building development projects in 45 counties have moved ahead to the due diligence stage for review in the second round of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, with $68.8M available to support the projects.

The Cabinet for Economic Development initiative provides funding for local communities to further investments in site and building upgrades to support future, well-paying jobs and economic growth across Kentucky.

Projects selected by the Cabinet for Economic Development are located in four Heartland counties, including Caldwell, Fulton, Lyon, and McCracken Counties.

Communities submitted applications for 69 site and building development projects for consideration in the second round of the program, and over 70% of all Kentucky counties were approved for funding under the pilot program and round one or have advanced for further due diligence under round two.

Communities with projects not selected for funding are receiving valuable feedback from a third-party consultant on necessary site improvements and how they can be better positioned for future funding opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.