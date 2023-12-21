SEMO Toys for Tots distributes gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All throughout December you’ve probably seen Toys for Tots donation boxes at different businesses around southeast Missouri. Now, those donated toys are boxed up, wrapped up, and being placed under Christmas trees. But not without a lot of work behind the scenes.

Darlene Maccubbin is the Coordinator for SEMO Toys for Tots. This week is her favorite week of the year.

”Giving the toys away to the families, they’re pre-bagged, the families come in and pick up their bag and take it home to their children,” Maccubbin said.

The distribution of toys has been going on all week across all of southeast Missouri.

”This room was probably I’d say about three times as much as we have now when we first started today,” Maccubin said.

”Sometimes the parents will bring their kids when they do the pickup, and you can just see it on their face,” Keith Baker said.

Baker is the assistant coordinator. He said this year, they have presents for more than 3,200 kids.

“I think about this every day of the year, you know how to make it better and how to get it out there to more people that we need help and the kids need it,” Baker said.

Baker said that the joy doesn’t stop at the kids who get to open the gifts.

“The parents, we have them break down sometimes,” Baker said. “Like some of the special ones that get a bike, and it just makes everything worth it.”

”A big difference,” Maccubbin said. “Some of these children would not have had anything under the tree.”

In her 18 years with Toys for Tots, Maccubbin said she watches it grow each Christmas.

“I think the need is going to continue growing,” Maccubbin said. “This year we had about 1,200 more children than we had last year.”

But even with more gifts to be wrapped and stockings to be filled, she’s happy to take on the challenge.

“It kind of brings Christmas home for me,” Maccubbin said. “All of my kids are gone, they’re adults, they’ve got their own thing to do, and I miss the little things with the children that you do for Christmas, so it just kind of makes Christmas for me every year, it puts the spirit of giving back in my heart.”

Maccubbin said none of this would be possible without all of the people who donate, the volunteers, and the businesses who allow Toys for Tots boxes to sit in their businesses.

