Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays

Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays
Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays(KCTV5)
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A silent night can sometimes turn into a stressful night when it comes to the holidays and substance abuse.

“It’s worse for people who are actively using. It’s normally supposed to be a time of joy, happiness, peace and good will and all those things you typically associate with the holidays,” said Scott Moyers, Director of Behavioral Services at the Gibson Center.

Moyers said drug and alcohol abusers suffer the most during these times.

“But for people who are struggling, it’s something else all together,” said Moyers. “It’s desperation, and loneliness, and guilt and shame and remorse and regret.”

Moyers said that he knows what its like during the holidays. The past decade as a recovering addict.

“I knew they were opening presents, wondering where dad was and that’s hard to reconcile,” said Moyers.

According to the Syracuse university, there is a 22% increase in overdose deaths between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Ryan Essex, Gibson Center’s Chief Operating Officer, said a support system is vital for recovering addicts.

“No I wouldn’t say stay away from social events. I would say stay connected to the people that support you,” said Essex.

Essex said that there are preventative medications for people to hold given an emergency overdose situation.

“That’s where we would encourage people to carry Narcan Naloxone and have that available in the event of a overdose,” said Essex.

Moyers said that he’s an example of someone that overcame addiction struggles.

“I’ve done the hard work of recovery and for the last 10 years all of my holidays have gotten better,” said Moyers.

He said people who are struggling with addiction should know that services are available.

“And if you’ve already as so many have crossed that line into addiction, My main message is that they seek help now,” said Moyers.

For more information on the recovery services provided by the Gibson Center, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant...
Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
The Pope County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled its search for a missing man after the...
Sheriff’s dept. cancels search for missing Pope Co. man
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

More growth and businesses are set to call the west side of Marion home.
More growth and businesses are set to call the West Side of Marion home
Brandi Ray and Victoria Restituyo speak about the recent death of their mother, Anita Zimmerman
First Alert Investigation: Cape Co. sisters speak publicly about mother’s mental health struggles as they question Coroner’s investigation into her death
Missouri is the latest state to be added to a Campaign for Southern Equality initiative aimed...
Missouri added to ‘Trans Youth Emergency Project’ amid treatment bans
Perry County officials announced they are moving forward with their plan to outsource 911...
St. Francois County 911 dispatch director weighs in on merge with Perry County