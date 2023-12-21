Heartland Votes
President signs federal duck stamp into law

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden just made it easier for hunters to comply with federal law when they’re in the duck blinds.

On Tuesday, he signed into law the Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023, which makes the Federal Duck Stamp more accessible.

The law, which was authored by U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas), will provide hunters access to an electronic duck stamp on their smart phone. Law requires hunters to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp and carry it while in the field.

“Modernizing the Federal Duck Stamp is great news for waterfowlers who want to take part in this time-honored tradition and share their appreciation for this popular outdoor activity. I’m pleased the president has signed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 into law,” said Boozman.

Funds from the sale of the stamps are invested in wetland preservation, according to Wednesday’s news release from the senator’s office.

“On behalf of Arkansas’s waterfowlers, I would like to thank Senator Boozman for leading the Senate’s efforts to modernize the Federal Duck Stamp,” said Director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Austin Booth. “This commonsense legislation not only cuts red tape but makes it easier for Arkansans to enjoy our world class waterfowl opportunity.”

