Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Paducah man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor

A western Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trying to entice a minor.
A western Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trying to entice a minor.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trying to entice a minor.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois Rachelle Aud Crowe, 62-year-old Michael M. Gott pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Gott will serve five years of supervised release.

In March 2021, according to the release, an undercover agent with the FBI began investigating on an online dating discussion forum to find child predators.

According to court documents, Gott began talking with the undercover agent who was posing as the mother of a purported 11-year-old child. During the conversation, Gott made plans with the mother to engage in sexual conduct with the minor.

Gott was arrested by agents while trying to meet the purported pair and escort them to a hotel room he rented in Paducah, Ky.

FBI Springfield Field Office led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Bloodworth and David Sanders prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A Poplar Bluff man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in connection with a...
Poplar Bluff man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 35 years in 2018 shooting

Latest News

Big Spring Campground will be closed for 30 days starting January 2, 2024.
Big Spring Campground to close for upgrades in January
The Missouri House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to remove state Rep. Sarah Unsicker,...
Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’
Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
Here are some ideas for a last-minute Christmas gift.
Need a last-minute Christmas gift? Here are some ideas