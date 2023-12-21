Paducah man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trying to entice a minor.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois Rachelle Aud Crowe, 62-year-old Michael M. Gott pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Gott will serve five years of supervised release.

In March 2021, according to the release, an undercover agent with the FBI began investigating on an online dating discussion forum to find child predators.

According to court documents, Gott began talking with the undercover agent who was posing as the mother of a purported 11-year-old child. During the conversation, Gott made plans with the mother to engage in sexual conduct with the minor.

Gott was arrested by agents while trying to meet the purported pair and escort them to a hotel room he rented in Paducah, Ky.

FBI Springfield Field Office led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Bloodworth and David Sanders prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.