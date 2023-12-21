New Madrid police looking for suspect vehicle in connection with shooting

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, December 20 that left one man injured.

According to New Madrid police, they received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a man being treated at a Sikeston hospital for a gunshot wound.

They man told officers he had been shot by an “unknown assailant” while walking on Main Street, but he refused to give any further details.

Officers say they did not find any evidence of a shooting in that area.

A short time later, officers responded to an apartment where a woman the victim knew lived. They say they found one spent shell casing and a small amount of blood.

According to police, the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras in the area, revealing it actually took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Vandenvender Avenue.

They say video evidence showed two men getting out of an Infiniti Q60 and approaching the victim. The three became involved in a dispute, and when the two men ran back toward the car, one of them fired a shot, which hit the victim in the shoulder.

Police say at this time, all parties involved are refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

If you recognize the vehicle from the surveillance video, you’re asked to call the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901.

