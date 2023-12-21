New laws creating fees for electric, hybrid vehicles to take effect January 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Under the terms of two state laws that take effect on New Year’s Day, owners of electric vehicles and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles in Kentucky will soon pay new fees for registering or charging up at public stations.

Passage of the legislation, House Bill 360, ensures that EV and hybrid owners pay a fair share of the cost of building and maintaining Kentucky’s transportation infrastructure.

The annual ownership fee structure under Kentucky law includes the following:

$120 for electric vehicles

$60 for hybrids

$60 for electric motorcycles

These fees are directed into the Road Fund, which pays for road construction, maintenance, engineering, planning and research as well as administrative functions to keep the Kentucky transportation network moving. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will mail a postcard to Kentuckians subject to the fee. Payments can be made online at EVHV.ky.gov or by paying at your county clerk’s office when renewing registration.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.