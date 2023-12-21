Mom pleads not guilty in baby’s death in RV fire

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County woman charged with the death of her baby in an RV fire says she’s not guilty.

District Court Judge Lance Wright found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Diana Elaine Welch of Tumbling Shoals on one count of first-degree child endangerment and set her bond at $300,000.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Welch pleaded not guilty to the charge. The judge set a pre-trial date of March 21, with a jury trial to begin on April 3, 2024.

On Nov. 20, Deputy Jacob Carr responded to a camper fire on Huston Road.

When he arrived, according to the affidavit, he heard a woman screaming, “My baby is still in the camper.”

The court documents stated the camper was engulfed in flames from the engine compartment to the front door.

Deputy Carr got an axe from his patrol unit and broke the camper’s back window to try and locate the child.

At this time, Hunter Hamilton reportedly arrived on the scene and began spraying water through the broken window.

As Carr searched for the infant in the back bedroom, Welch said the child was “asleep on the couch.”

“[Carr] and Hamilton then moved to the side of the camper where they attempted to grab the couch frame with the axe and pull it out to recover the body,” the court documents stated. “When getting the frame out, nobody was found.”

A short time later, Detective Justin Oliver arrived on the scene. He said the RV was fully engulfed in flames.

“As the fire was suppressed, I observed the area around the RV,” he stated in the affidavit. “Besides the front passenger tire, I located the severely burned remains of Allen Davis, Jr.”

Clothing found around the baby’s neck and pieces of the charred RV were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for testing.

On Nov. 28, Welch agreed to a Mirandized interview.

“Welch stated she was asleep and was awakened by the screams of Davis, Jr.,” the affidavit said. “Welch stated she went to the living quarters of the RV and observed the chair that was secured to the floor behind the passenger seat of the RV to be on fire and the carpet around the chair.”

Welch reportedly told Detective Oliver she could hear her baby screaming but couldn’t see him and “did not search for him due to not having her glasses on.”

“Welch stated she then ran back to the bed she was asleep on and grabbed one of her infant twins and crawled out of the back hatch of the RV,” the affidavit said. “Welch stated when she sat the child down, she ran to the driver’s door of the RV and attempted to open it, but it was locked.”

Welch reportedly told the detective she crawled back through the window, went to the area of the fire, and listened to her infant scream while watching the fire until she could no longer hear him scream.

According to the affidavit, Welch said she returned to the bedroom, grabbed the second twin infant, and climbed out of the window. Welch said she took the twins to a residence next to the RV.

“During the interview of Welch, while out of the room, she was texting on her phone and signed her name without hesitation although she had no glasses on,” Oliver stated in the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.