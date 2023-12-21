Mild temperatures and increasing rain chances for the holiday weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, this evening we are tracking some rain chances moving in to the region, so make sure you have your umbrellas and jackets, you’re going to need them Friday morning. Light showers will be moving across the Heartland Friday, but will have dry intervals scattered throughout the day. Temperatures will also be pretty mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday morning also has chances for showers, mostly in the early morning and in the evening. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm up to the low 60s. Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly dry throughout the day, with temperatures warming up to the mid 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances increase in the evening.

Expect rain on Christmas, with temperatures in the low 50s in the morning, and upper 50s by the afternoon. As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will cool down into the 40s with rain chances getting smaller each day until Thursday.

