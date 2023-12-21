Mild holiday weekend, rainy Christmas Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today we will remain mostly dry and mild with afternoon temps in the mid 50s. Our first round of showers moves across the Heartland throughout the day tomorrow, bringing intervals of brief light rain showers. Saturday is trending mostly dry with an occasional shower early in the morning and then again Saturday evening. Christmas Eve will start off dry and cloudy with rain chances increasing in the evening. As of now, Christmas Day will bring us the most rain, with widespread showers throughout the day and you may even hear a rumble of thunder.

Rainfall accumulations are still overall very low, expecting less than inch. Temperatures well above average will carry us through the weekend and into Christmas Day. We start to see cooler and drier conditions towards the middle of next week.

