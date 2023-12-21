Man sentenced to 15 years for meth delivery in Stoddard Co.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter, Missouri man was sentenced to 15 years in the Mo. Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith made the announcement on December 20.

According to Smith, Ronnie Gene Lusk was sentenced as a result of charging enhancements filed by the prosecution and a negotiated guilty plea.

Lusk was sentenced to 15 years in MoDOC for delivery of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute in Stoddard Co.

Judge Rob Mayer also convicted Lusk on two other felony charges and he was sentenced to two 7-year terms in prison, with those being concurrent sentences.

