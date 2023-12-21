Local organization reacts to Missouri Supreme Court ruling

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is celebrating after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law they say made it a crime to be homeless.

“It’s definitely a win,” said Street Level organizer Cynthia Durgan.

Street Level, a nonprofit in Cape, is one of many that sued Missouri over House Bill 1606.

“It does not make moral sense, it does not make logical sense to make it illegal to stay alive,” Durgan said. “And people who are surviving homelessness have nowhere to sleep besides public property. When you can’t sleep, you can’t survive.”

Under the law, people caught camping on state-owned property could be fined $500 and spend up to 15 days in jail.

However, on Tuesday, December 20, the state’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled the law violates Missouri’s Constitution, because it contained multiple unrelated subjects.

“I think it’s incredible,” said .

She said state lawmakers do not understand the difficulties of living on the streets.

“I think it’s awfully ironic that people have a lot to say about a life they’ve never lived,” Miles said.

Missouri’s next legislative session begins in January and it is possible lawmakers could reintroduce the bill.

And if that happens, both Durgan and Miles say they will be ready.

“They try it again, we’ll fight it again. We aren’t going anywhere, we’ll fight it as long as it takes,” Durgan said.

“Bring it on...seriously,” Miles said.

We reached out to Mo. Senator Holly Rehder, who introduced the bill. She responded via email:

“I’m very disappointed in the Missouri Supreme Court. Clearly, our current model to help the homeless does not work: homelessness continues to increase, while the mental health of the homeless continues to go untreated, exacerbating the issue. It’s inhumane to continue allowing folks to sleep in our streets as temperatures drop below freezing. We should be better than this. I will refile.”

