Local high schooler from Haiti overcomes many obstacles to graduate

A local high schooler from Haiti recently accomplished a big milestone after facing many challenges to get to the finish line.

”It’s been a long journey to get here.”

For 19-year-old Nietzsche Stein Louis-Jeune, that journey started in his home country of Haiti.

After the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit in 2010, he says his parents made the decision to come to the United States for a better life.

“My mom’s dreams was to be able to open a restaurant, so she worked hard to fulfill her dreams--she opened one here in Cape,” Louis-Jeune said. “I worked in it with her for a couple of years and then they decided they wanted to put the restaurant in St. Louis, but I wanted to finish school here because it’s where I started school, so I decided to stay and she went to St. Louis.”

But when he decided to stay in Cape to finish his education—that’s when life got a little challenging.

“I ended up working another job, I stayed with my brother--then complications happened with the city, and we had to leave the house that we were in because there was something wrong with the house, so we couldn’t stay there. So I ended up couch-hopping for a little bit,” he said. “I ended up picking up a job and I ended up not going to school for a little bit because I needed to work more to pay for rent.”

Louis-Jeune told us he left Central Academy in Cape Girardeau more than three times before he made the decision to go back and finish.

“There were nights I used to get off work at 6:30 a.m. and come here and sleep in my car for like an hour and a half,” he said. “There’s this police officer that works at the school who’d wake me up like, ‘oh it’s time to go in for class,’ then I’d go in for class then after I’d leave and then I’d go to my other job for a little bit.”

Overcoming many obstacles with the support of his teachers, staff and his boss helped push Louis-Jeune across the finish line.

“It’s really one of those things where you didn’t expect something to happen and then you just work hard--turned out being really great,” he said. “And you meet a lot of great people on the way--a lot of great teachers, principals, random email ladies--but it’s one of those things where it just kind of worked out, but it took a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Louis-Jeune said his future plans are to look into a few culinary schools because he loves to cook--just like his mom.

