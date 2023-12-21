Ky. commercial fisherman sentenced to 5 years probation for illegally harvesting, selling shovelnose sturgeon roe

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky commercial fisherman was sentenced to five years probation for illegally harvesting and selling shovelnose sturgeon roe.

Charles Hopkins, 52, was sentenced for conspiring with others to sell shovelnose sturgeon that had been harvested illegally in Kentucky.

In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Account and $348,613 in restitution to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

According to a joint release from U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the Lacey Act makes it unlawful for any person to transport and sell fish that were taken illegally. Kentucky regulates fishing for sturgeon and its eggs, which are marketed as caviar.

A violation of the Lacey Act is a felony if the fish had a market value of or more than $350.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

