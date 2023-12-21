Health educator offers tips for staying well during the holidays

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Staying well this time of year can be a tall order, with friends and family coming to stay under one roof, and people traveling long distances for parties and gatherings.

Brenda Freed, health educator at the Scott County Health Department, joined Heartland Afternoon on Wednesday, December 20, to talk about the most important ways to keep yourself healthy.

She said there are 10 safety tips to consider:

Wash hands often Use soap and warm water Scrub for at least 20 seconds

Manage stress levels Take a break when you’re stressed Take time to visit a friend, or go for a walk Drink plenty of water

Road safety The Scott Co. Health Dept. has car seat safety technicians on staff to help parents ensure children’s road safety based on their weight and height Don’t drink and drive, or ride with a driver who’s been drinking Keep up with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on road conditions

Get up to date on vaccinations Vaccines to prevent RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are all available this year Check with your county’s health department for appointments and vaccine availability

Stay home if you feel sick Click here to order free COVID tests online

Safe food preparation Keep your hands and cooking surfaces clean Cook food fully Put food away in the fridge or freezer soon after eating

Eat well Make your plate half fruits and vegetables, a quarter protein and a quarter grains Follow the 80/20 rule: eat healthy 80 percent of the time, and enjoy treats the other 20 percent of the time

Get active Doing some exercise is better than no exercise at all Work activities into your life by taking the stairs or walking extra laps around the grocery store

Keep up with your sleep Stick with the same routine by getting up and going to bed at the same times each day Stop drinking caffeine or alcohol before evening

Go outside for fresh air Getting outside helps your blood pressure, heart rate and energy level, among other benefits Fresh air helps your immune system fight infection



The Scott Co. Health Dept. is open five days a week. It’s located at 102 Groves Estates Court in Sikeston, Missouri.

Visit the department’s website for a complete list of services offered.

