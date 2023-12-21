Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Health educator offers tips for staying well during the holidays

Staying well during the holidays
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Staying well this time of year can be a tall order, with friends and family coming to stay under one roof, and people traveling long distances for parties and gatherings.

Brenda Freed, health educator at the Scott County Health Department, joined Heartland Afternoon on Wednesday, December 20, to talk about the most important ways to keep yourself healthy.

She said there are 10 safety tips to consider:

  • Wash hands often
    • Use soap and warm water
    • Scrub for at least 20 seconds
  • Manage stress levels
    • Take a break when you’re stressed
    • Take time to visit a friend, or go for a walk
    • Drink plenty of water
  • Road safety
    • The Scott Co. Health Dept. has car seat safety technicians on staff to help parents ensure children’s road safety based on their weight and height
    • Don’t drink and drive, or ride with a driver who’s been drinking
    • Keep up with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on road conditions
  • Get up to date on vaccinations
    • Vaccines to prevent RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are all available this year
    • Check with your county’s health department for appointments and vaccine availability
  • Stay home if you feel sick
    • Click here to order free COVID tests online
  • Safe food preparation
    • Keep your hands and cooking surfaces clean
    • Cook food fully
    • Put food away in the fridge or freezer soon after eating
  • Eat well
    • Make your plate half fruits and vegetables, a quarter protein and a quarter grains
    • Follow the 80/20 rule: eat healthy 80 percent of the time, and enjoy treats the other 20 percent of the time
  • Get active
    • Doing some exercise is better than no exercise at all
    • Work activities into your life by taking the stairs or walking extra laps around the grocery store
  • Keep up with your sleep
    • Stick with the same routine by getting up and going to bed at the same times each day
    • Stop drinking caffeine or alcohol before evening
  • Go outside for fresh air
    • Getting outside helps your blood pressure, heart rate and energy level, among other benefits
    • Fresh air helps your immune system fight infection

The Scott Co. Health Dept. is open five days a week. It’s located at 102 Groves Estates Court in Sikeston, Missouri.

Visit the department’s website for a complete list of services offered.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) opened its new health center in Carbondale on Monday.
Planned Parenthood expands in southern Illinois with new facility in Carbondale
Staying well during the holidays
Staying well during the holidays
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
5 cases of childhood lead poisoning in Mo. linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches, DHSS says
Setting a plan for each day ahead of time, even if that plan is simply to relax, helps keep...
Keeping children off electronics during school break