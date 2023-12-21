Heartland Votes
First Alert: Tracking rain on Christmas

Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/21.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Despite a lot of high and mid clouds, today will be dry and just a touch less chilly and breezy.

Brian Alworth says highs this afternoon look to be mainly in the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Moisture increases a bit later tonight so a few sprinkles are possible, but it should remain mainly cool and dry.

Rain chances pick up a bit on Friday, but latest indications are that we’ll have only very light or trace amounts of rain Friday and Friday night as a weak disturbance moves over us.

The holiday weekend continues to look mild and wet at times, but it now looks like most of the significant rainfall will be Sunday evening through Tuesday morning with mainly dry conditions on Saturday.

Highs will be near 60, with lows in the 40s to low 50s, so no threat of any winter precip. So not so much a white Christmas as a wet Christmas.

Behind this system we’ll be drier and cooler for much of next week.

