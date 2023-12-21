Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.(wmtv)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Staying well this time of year can be a tall order, with friends and family coming to stay...
Health educator offers tips for staying well during the holidays
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
'2024' numbers arrive in Times Square
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex