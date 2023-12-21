DAEOC breaks ground on new homeless shelter in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Sikeston nonprofit is one step closer to better serving the homeless population.

Project leaders and community members broke ground on the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation’s (DAEOC) new homeless shelter.

A 12 unit shelter will soon be built on the lot located on Kathleen Street.

Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow told us the shelter will meet a growing need for the community.

”There’s a lot of people having to live in derelict homes and our goal is to get them out of those homes, to have them somewhere that they have dignity and they are safe and secure and they understand that while they get on their feet again, let’s help them and get the next step up,” he said.

The first phase of the build should be complete in 2024.

