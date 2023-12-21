Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

DAEOC breaks ground on new homeless shelter in Sikeston

DAEOC breaks ground on new homeless shelter.
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Sikeston nonprofit is one step closer to better serving the homeless population.

Project leaders and community members broke ground on the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation’s (DAEOC) new homeless shelter.

A 12 unit shelter will soon be built on the lot located on Kathleen Street.

Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow told us the shelter will meet a growing need for the community.

”There’s a lot of people having to live in derelict homes and our goal is to get them out of those homes, to have them somewhere that they have dignity and they are safe and secure and they understand that while they get on their feet again, let’s help them and get the next step up,” he said.

The first phase of the build should be complete in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running in the Republican primary for...
Missouri Secretary of State weighs in on Colorado court’s decision on Trump eligibility
Mo. Secretary of State weighs in on Colorado's Supreme Court decision
Mo. Secretary of State weighs in on Colorado's Supreme Court decision
Staying well this time of year can be a tall order, with friends and family coming to stay...
Health educator offers tips for staying well during the holidays
Anthony C. Conner, 43, of St. Louis, is wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree...
Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex