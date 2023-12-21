Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.

It happened at the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Lexington.

The southbound turn lanes of N. Kingshighway going to Lexington Ave. are currently blocked.

Our crew on scene reported seeing at least one person taken to the hospital.

