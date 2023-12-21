Heartland Votes
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash at N. Kingshighway, Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, December 21.

It happened at the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Lexington.

The southbound turn lanes of N. Kingshighway going to Lexington Ave. are currently blocked.

Our crew on scene reported seeing at least one person taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

