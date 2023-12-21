Crews called to extinguish fire in New Hamburg, Mo.

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in New Hamburg, Missouri.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on December 20.

NBC Fire Protection District was working to extinguish a residential first alarm structure fire, according to the Scott City Fire Department.

Scott City Fire Dept. was called to provide mutual aid.

No word on injuries at this time.

