Big Spring Campground to close for upgrades in January

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Big Spring Campground will be closed for about 30 days for utility upgrades.

According to a release from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the campground will close starting on January 2.

A construction company will be working in conjunction with the ongoing renovation of the Big Spring Lodge and Cabins. During this time, while water and electric are unavailable at campsites and restrooms, visitors are encouraged to camp at Alley Spring, Round Spring or other nearby campgrounds.

Park leaders say there are locally-owned campgrounds and lodging near Van Buren, and the park offers primitive camping south of Big Spring.

You can call a park ranger at 573-323-4236 or visit the park website for more information.

