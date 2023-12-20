Heartland Votes
West Frankfort fire caused by outlet extender with Christmas decorations, firefighters say

Firefighters say a house fire on Tuesday, December 19 was caused by an outlet extender that...
Firefighters say a house fire on Tuesday, December 19 was caused by an outlet extender that had Christmas decorations plugged in it.(Mgn)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters say a house fire on Tuesday, December 19 was caused by an outlet extender that had Christmas decorations plugged in it.

According to a release from the West Frankfort Fire Department, they were called around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday by a neighbor stating there was smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of North Jackson Street.

When they arrived on scene, crews found a fire with light smoke coming from the eaves of the home. Inside, they found moderate smoke and extinguished the fire in a bedroom.

The homeowners arrived and confirmed there was no one in the home at the time.

According to the release, the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by the outlet extender.

MABAS, the Benton Fire Department, Johnston City Fire Department and Buckner Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.

