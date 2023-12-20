Warmer and breezy, rain by the holiday weekend

Good afternoon, today we are under those partly cloudy skies with highs working their way into the lower 50s. Winds are slightly breezy out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph. The rest of the week is looking to remain mostly dry and mild with those temperatures increasing along with the cloud coverage. looking at the pattern for the holiday weekend, rain will slowly move in Friday but it will be very hit or miss.

Saturday through Sunday occasional rain is expected, with lots of cloudy coverage. It will not be a complete washout but brief showers could impact some holiday plans. Currently, most of the rain holds off until Christmas Day. Expect windy conditions out of the south both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s to near 60 through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.