Toys for Tots delivers toys to more than a thousand kids in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas came a little early for some families in the Heartland.

Volunteers with the annual Toys for Tots distribution delivered toys and spread joy to more than a thousand families--right in their own homes.

One volunteer, Heath Fulton, says seeing the kids’ smiling faces makes it even more special.

“My first year doing this, I still remember the first house we went to, the first kid we met and how excited he was. I love it. I’ve gotten more and more involved every year,” Fulton said. “This is my first year actually getting to be Santa. I’m excited about that but just being a part of it, seeing--I think we’re seeing over a thousand kids this year--just being a part of that. Having my hands in helping make Christmas better for somebody is awesome.”

Twenty-nine vehicles with fifteen routes each were donated by Cape Auto Sales to help deliver the toys.

Toy Box coordinator Tiffany Brosey tells us it’s important to help families in a time of need.

“When inflation is high, the parents try their best to give the kids what they need and we’re glad to be able to help when times are tough,” Brosey said.

Brosey shared what she enjoys the most about the program.

“The best part of this program is just literally seeing the faces on the kids when Santa walks in. They give them hugs, they take pictures--they are just so excited and that’s what makes it all worth it,” Brosey said.

Heath and Brosey both agree: spreading holiday joy each and every year to families in the Heartland is what makes this a magical experience for everyone.

