Sporting KC to host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in 2024

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead...
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the biggest names globally in all of sports could be competing in Kansas City next year.

Sporting KC revealed its 2024 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, and it includes a home date against Inter Miami CF. The Miami squad is captained by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

Sporting will also play St. Louis City SC four times, two at Children’s Mercy Park and two at CityPark in St. Louis.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts to his goal during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match...
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts to his goal during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. Inter Miami won 4-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)

The season opener takes place at Houston Dynamo FC on Feb. 24, and the regular season also concludes on the road at FC Dallas on Oct. 19.

The team’s first home game has been set for March 2 against Philadelphia Union.

Sporting KC, whose season ended in the Western Conference Final, will have a few new faces next year after the team parted ways with longtime veterans Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza.

Season tickets for Sporting Kansas City’s 2024 campaign are available by calling 888-4KC-GOAL. Single-match tickets for home matches at Children’s Mercy Park in March, April and May are on sale via SeatGeek with the exception of the club’s April 13 home match against Inter Miami CF, a release stated.

ALSO READ: Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match

