Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SEMO announces 2024 Football Signees

On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University Football announced the program’s National...
On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University Football announced the program’s National Signing Day class for 2024. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University Football announced the program’s signing class for 2024.

Take a look at the positional breakdown of the 22 SIU Football early signees for 2024.

Defensive Back

  • Adrian Patterson/Wichita, Kan./Wichita Heights H.S./Coffeyville CC
  • Landon Sylvie/Shreveport, La./Calvary Baptist Academy
  • Trel Riley/Princeton, Ky./Caldwell County H.S./Trinity Valley CC

Outside Linebacker

  • McCoy Casey/Crosby, Texas/Crosby H.S./Trinity Valley CC
  • Trey Lisle/Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville H.S.
  • Robert Dover/Mountain Home, Ark./Mountain Home H.S.

Linebacker

  • Jared Pedraza/Franklin, Texas/Franklin H.S./Northwestern State
  • Jayden Davis/Alabaster, Ala./Thompson H.S.

Offensive Line

  • Zane Coon/Jackson, Mo./Jackson H.S.
  • Yusef Sanogo Kendrick/Henderson, Ky./Henderson County H.S.
  • Tyler McMillan/Detroit, Mich./River Rouge H.S./Northwestern State
  • Jalen Nettles/Canton, Miss./Canton H.S./UAB
  • Carter Guillaume/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.

Quarterback

  • Johnny Weber/Kenosha, Wis./Carmel Catholic H.S.

Defensive Line

  • Timothy Maxson/New Orleans, La./De La Salle H.S.
  • Ashton Jones/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.

Wide Receiver

  • Brennan Remy/West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West H.S.

Tight End

  • Wesley Dabbs/Eads, Tenn./Briarcrest H.S.

Running Back

  • Jacorey Love/Kansas City, Mo./Liberty North H.S.
  • Payton Brown/Hillsboro, Mo./Hillsboro H.S.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Here are Heartland Basketball scores from Tuesday, December 19.
Heartland Basketball scores from Tuesday 12/19
Lindsey Wilson at SEMO Show Me Center.
Lindsey Wilson at SEMO Show Me Center
Southern Illinois men’s basketball fell to Wichita State 69-68 on Saturday, December 16.
Salukis men’s basketball falls to Wichita State 69-68
The Athletic Department at Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 Hall of Fame...
SEMO Athletics announces its 2023 Hall of Fame Class