SEMO announces 2024 Football Signees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University Football announced the program’s signing class for 2024.

Defensive Back

Adrian Patterson/Wichita, Kan./Wichita Heights H.S./Coffeyville CC

Landon Sylvie/Shreveport, La./Calvary Baptist Academy

Trel Riley/Princeton, Ky./Caldwell County H.S./Trinity Valley CC

Outside Linebacker

McCoy Casey/Crosby, Texas/Crosby H.S./Trinity Valley CC

Trey Lisle/Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville H.S.

Robert Dover/Mountain Home, Ark./Mountain Home H.S.

Linebacker

Jared Pedraza/Franklin, Texas/Franklin H.S./Northwestern State

Jayden Davis/Alabaster, Ala./Thompson H.S.

Offensive Line

Zane Coon/Jackson, Mo./Jackson H.S.

Yusef Sanogo Kendrick/Henderson, Ky./Henderson County H.S.

Tyler McMillan/Detroit, Mich./River Rouge H.S./Northwestern State

Jalen Nettles/Canton, Miss./Canton H.S./UAB

Carter Guillaume/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.

Quarterback

Johnny Weber/Kenosha, Wis./Carmel Catholic H.S.

Defensive Line

Timothy Maxson/New Orleans, La./De La Salle H.S.

Ashton Jones/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.

Wide Receiver

Brennan Remy/West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West H.S.

Tight End

Wesley Dabbs/Eads, Tenn./Briarcrest H.S.

Running Back

Jacorey Love/Kansas City, Mo./Liberty North H.S.

Payton Brown/Hillsboro, Mo./Hillsboro H.S.

