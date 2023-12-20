SEMO announces 2024 Football Signees
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University Football announced the program’s signing class for 2024.
Defensive Back
- Adrian Patterson/Wichita, Kan./Wichita Heights H.S./Coffeyville CC
- Landon Sylvie/Shreveport, La./Calvary Baptist Academy
- Trel Riley/Princeton, Ky./Caldwell County H.S./Trinity Valley CC
Outside Linebacker
- McCoy Casey/Crosby, Texas/Crosby H.S./Trinity Valley CC
- Trey Lisle/Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville H.S.
- Robert Dover/Mountain Home, Ark./Mountain Home H.S.
Linebacker
- Jared Pedraza/Franklin, Texas/Franklin H.S./Northwestern State
- Jayden Davis/Alabaster, Ala./Thompson H.S.
Offensive Line
- Zane Coon/Jackson, Mo./Jackson H.S.
- Yusef Sanogo Kendrick/Henderson, Ky./Henderson County H.S.
- Tyler McMillan/Detroit, Mich./River Rouge H.S./Northwestern State
- Jalen Nettles/Canton, Miss./Canton H.S./UAB
- Carter Guillaume/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.
Quarterback
- Johnny Weber/Kenosha, Wis./Carmel Catholic H.S.
Defensive Line
- Timothy Maxson/New Orleans, La./De La Salle H.S.
- Ashton Jones/Louisville, Ky./St. Xavier H.S.
Wide Receiver
- Brennan Remy/West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West H.S.
Tight End
- Wesley Dabbs/Eads, Tenn./Briarcrest H.S.
Running Back
- Jacorey Love/Kansas City, Mo./Liberty North H.S.
- Payton Brown/Hillsboro, Mo./Hillsboro H.S.
