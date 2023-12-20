Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Powerball jackpot climbs to $572M as Christmas closes in

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – The Powerball jackpot has gone up to an estimated $572 million after there were no winners in Monday night’s grand prize drawing.

This marks the fourth jackpot to climb above a half-billion dollars this year.

No tickets in Monday’s drawing matched all six numbers: white balls 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and red Powerball 26, with a Power Play multiplier of 3x.

One ticket in North Carolina and another in New York each matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Ten tickets won $50,000 prizes, according to Powerball.

The current $572 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday’s drawing will be broadcast at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, which was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Cobden High School opens new gym.
Cobden High School gets new gym
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
LIVE: Biden highlights progress for Black-owned businesses and lead pipe replacement in Milwaukee visit
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
During remarks Wednesday, President Joe Biden said 'there's no question' Trump supported an...
RAW: Biden says Trump is 'doubling down' on insurrection support