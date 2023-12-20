Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 35 years for 2018 shooting

A Poplar Bluff man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in connection with a deadly shooting in Malden.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in connection with a deadly shooting in Malden.

According to a release from Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain, 35-year-old David Lee Anderson was found guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anderson was found guilty after a one-day trial on October 23 and sentenced on Monday, December 18.

According to the release, on March 28, 2018 Malden police received calls of gunshots being fired near North Kimball and East Peck Streets.

When police arrived, they found Geoffrey Wright, 46, of Malden, lying dead across the front seats of his vehicle.

An eyewitness told police Anderson approached Wright, and after their brief conversation became heated, Anderson shot Wright multiple times.

Anderson fled the scene and was arrested in Hayti Heights the following day.

In sentencing Anderson, Judge Fred Copeland considered Anderson’s prior convictions for assault and robbery.

