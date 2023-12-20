Planned Parenthood expands in southern Illinois with new facility in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) opened its new health center in Carbondale on Monday.

According to a release from PPIL, the new 11,200 square foot, state-of-the-art health facility opened on December 19. It is located at 200 N. Emerald Lane.

PPIL says this new facility greatly expands access to reproductive health care services such as abortion and gender-affirming care for both Ill. residents and out-of-state patients.

According to the release, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Ill. has seen the highest increase in patients traveling from other states. PPIL has seen a 54 percent increase in overall abortion care patients and has seen an unprecedented number of out-of-state patients traveling from 38 different states, making up nearly a quarter of the abortion patients.

The Carbondale Health Center has five education rooms, four procedure rooms, three exam/ultrasound rooms, a kids’ playroom, as well as a conference room and administrative space.

The facility offers comprehensive reproductive health care services such as cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, gender-affirming health care, HIV testing and treatment medication as well as abortion.

According to the release, the Carbondale Health Center was made possible by PPIL’s RESOLVE Campaign, a $40 million fundraising effort to expand and improve access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care for those in Ill. and those forced to travel for care.

