Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge pier demolition planned for Jan. 2024

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The explosive demolition of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge piers is expected in early January.

The exact date and time of the demolition has not been confirmed at this time.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the demolition contractor is continuing to use excavator-mounted jackhammers to weaken the main piers in preparation for final demolition. A crew will drill the piers for explosive placement as a final step before the blast.

Due to the location of the main piers, there will be no public viewing area.

KYTC warns motorists traveling along the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge may encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal during daylight hours from time to time in the coming weeks.

KYTC, Jim Smith Contracting and a demolition contractor are continuing to coordinate with Livingston County Emergency Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with a final prep meeting to be set a few days before the blast.

The weather forecast will play a significant role in the final date.

The contractor will again establish a 1,500-foot clear zone around the blast site. The public is asked to stay out of the clear zone to avoid delaying the pier detonation.

The new bridge will be closed to traffic for a short time and the river will be closed to navigation to execute the blast.

KYTC District 1 will provide updates as more finalized information becomes available.

Once the piers of the old bridge are taken down, another blast is expected a few weeks later to take out the concrete abutments.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.