First Alert: Tracking rain over the holiday weekend

Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After a couple of chilly days, we’ll see slowly moderating temps for the remainder of the week.

Brian Alworth says periods of rain are still likely over the holiday weekend.

In the short term, lots of high clouds will be moving overhead today and tonight, but it will stay dry. Highs should be about 50 to 55 with a bit of a southerly breeze.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be partly-cloudy and seasonably cold, and then Thursday is looking a touch warmer and a bit less breezy.

Timing continues to shift, but the pattern from Friday through Monday or Tuesday of next week still looks unsettled with periods of rain in between periods of mainly just clouds.

Rain chances begin to increase Friday afternoon or evening, and then from Saturday through Monday it looks like we’ll have periods of rain, but not constantly.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be about 55 to 60 with lows above freezing.

As this system pushes away next week we should be drier, cooler and breezier again.

