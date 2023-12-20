Family of Missouri prison inmate who died in custody to file wrongful death lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Family members 38-year-old Othel Moore Jr. and their attorneys announced Tuesday morning they plan to file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri over his death while in custody.

“On December 8, 2023, everything changed for the Moore family as Othel Moore Jr., a 38-year-old African American man became the latest victim of unconstitutional and violent abuse within the Jefferson City Correctional Center,” said Andrew Stroth, one of the attorneys representing Moore’s family.

Attorneys representing the family said they are also demanding the release of the names of the corrections officers who were working in the facility at the time of Moore’s death.

Moore had been serving a 30-year sentence in the JCCC, which began in May 2005, on a conviction of second-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Reform advocates, who regularly communicate with inmates in Missouri correctional institutions, allege staff at JCCC failed to follow their established protocol for restraining and moving offenders.

“This man was tortured and died because the staff at JCCC did not follow their own protocols, hence MoDOC murdered Othel Moore Jr.,” said a narrative of Moore’s death co-written by Lori Curry, executive director of Missouri Prison Reform.

Family members also voiced their frustration, demanding more transparency, answers and accountability.

“They broke my brother down, and then they murdered him,” said Othel’s sister, Oriel Moore. “My brother did 17 years in that place, and he had only six left, now he is never coming home. His daughter can’t sleep, she is having nightmares; that unfortunately is our reality now. I want justice.”

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections told news outlets the agency will not comment about an ongoing investigation, which is being handled by an outside law enforcement agency.

“Jefferson City Correctional Center immediately notified emergency medical services and local law enforcement when an incident involving Othel Moore was underway, and the department is cooperating with local law enforcement on their investigation,” Pojmann said. “Our department investigators also are conducting an internal investigation.”

The results of an autopsy have not yet been publicly released, a procedure which Pojmann said was conducted by the Cole County Medical Examiner.

“Until the autopsy report, the investigations and all of their components have been completed and the cause of death has been determined, neither department administration nor outside parties who were not present can provide an accurate account of what took place,” Pojmann said.

